ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Farmland is up for sale in Rocky Hill, and it’s up to the voters to decide what they want to do with it.
On Tuesday’s ballot, Rocky Hill residents will vote in favor or against the town purchasing the 84.5-acre Straska Farm.
“It's either going to be sold to the town of Rocky Hill, or it's going to be sold to a developer, what do we want,” asked Lisa Gilbert, a fifth-generation farmer in town.
Up by 430 a.m., in the fields by 6 a.m., and open for business with freshly picked vegetables by 9 a.m., Gilbert is a rare breed. She’s a young farmer trying to preserve the town’s mission.
“My father that had silos corn for his dairy herd is now condominiums and homes,” Gilbert said.
Rocky Hill was home to more than 50 farms decades ago, but they’re down to seven now, and could soon lose one more.
The farmer at Straska Farm is retiring, with no one to take over, so he turned to the town.
“This is the first one that we're really, the town's going out and actually purchasing land and will be a landowner of approximately 85 acres of land,” said Rocky Hill Town Manager John Mehr.
Signs featuring tomatoes have popped up around town, which honors Straska Farm’s history, as tomatoes were its biggest seller.
The man who’s kept it going these last few decades is Tony, nicknamed “Tony Tomato.”
If the vote to sell the land to the town is approved, Rocky Hill would buy it for $7 million with a 20-year bond.
The land would be leased to farmers.
A fourth of it would be used for trails, a community garden, or open space.
If the referendum is voted down, Sandi Kelly, of the Open Space & Farmland Acquisition Subcommittee said it’ll become “Development. They could put 100 homes up there, 200 apartments.”
Kelly is at the center of the grassroots effort. She adds that a “yes” vote will come at a cost.
“Maybe they have a little bit of referendum fatigue,” she said. “Probably they fear tax increases. That's undoubtedly it.”
The land is prime, upland farmland, and the chances of future farmers losing crop to flooding in that area are slim.
Gilbert said she knows what that’s like.
“I lost everything. I’m still paying back for the losses in 2011,” she said.
The referendum is up for a vote on Tuesday.
If voters approve the $7 million purchase with a 20 year bond, the town will hire a company to do a soil analysis of the land starting Wednesday.
Here’s an idea of how much it would cost residents if they approve this measure: A home assessed at $250,000 would see about a $67 tax increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.