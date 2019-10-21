GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- A cold sales call at night has a neighborhood in eastern Connecticut on edge.
Last Thursday, in a quiet Griswold neighborhood, residents noticed a solar salesman going door-to-door.
Homeowner Susan Matera saw the salesman on her surveillance camera.
“It makes me uncomfortable when somebody comes up with no vehicle, when I see someone walking up to the house,” she said.
This wasn’t the salesman’s first visit either.
He was caught on camera door-knocking just the day before in broad daylight, leaving no calling card or info as to why he was there.
State police did respond to the area, to find out he was a salesman for Trinity Solar Panels, making a cold call.
“I don’t think these people should be coming around after dark with no vehicle parked a half mile away, also putting his life at risk,” Matera said.
Vending laws in Connecticut vary from town to town. In the town of Griswold, you do not need a vending license, but in the borough of Jewett City, which is in the town of Griswold, you do and that’s $25 a day.
State police prefer that vendors check in.
Ch. 3 reached out to Trinity Solar, based in New Jersey, several times on Monday, asking specifically to respond to their policy about salespeople making cold calls at night. They have not responded.
