SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after allegedly installing recording devices in a home in Salisbury.
State Police said that a man identified as Christopher Pelgrift, entered a home on Main Street on Tuesday.
It was reported that possible camera recording devices were found installed inside the home.
Police said Pelgrift entered the home through an unlocked back door and installed the recording devices in various rooms within the home.
Pelgrift was charged with 3rd degree burglary, breach of peace, voyeurism, and stalking.
He was held on $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.