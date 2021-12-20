NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut was at 6.78 percent as of Friday.
Based off the latest numbers from the state, hospitalizations were up by 26.
The statistics came as the omicron variant had experts warning of an unprecedented rise in COVID cases.
In New Haven, two new saliva testing sites are slated open on Monday.
Wren Labs said it is opening up the saliva-based testing sites.
One is at Long Wharf and the other is on the New Haven Green.
Demand for testing has increased with the holiday season in full swing.
COVID-19 cases are quickly rising as the omicron variant spreads nationwide, doctors said.
Health officials said the situation is likely to get worse in the days and weeks ahead.
"It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director.
Studies are underway to see if the new strain causes more serious illness. Doctors said the omicron variant is more contagious.
"When you have so many, many infections, even if it is less severe, that overcomes this slight-to-moderate diminution in severity, because our hospitals are going to be very stressed with people,” Fauci said.
Already, COVID patients are taking up more than 20 percent of all ICU beds across the country.
Health officials believe the U.S. could soon see over a million new COVID cases per day.
That’s nearly four times last winter’s peak.
This site in New Haven opens up at 8 a.m. and will go on until noon.
It’ll be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.
It’s preferred that people schedule an appointment in advance.
They can do that on the Wren Labs website here.
