NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With COVID cases on the rise and Christmas just a few days away, New Haven is ramping up testing options, with two new locations that opened Monday.
It's real easy to get tested and the city is hoping folks will take advantage of it, now that they no longer have to get a swab up their nose.
Wren Labs said it is opening up the saliva-based testing sites.
Lining up at a trailer at one end of the New Haven Green, they waited their their turn to take a COVID test, including Melissa, a high school teacher in Bridgeport who stopped by on her way home from work.
“We have quite a few kids who are out sick and even though I’m vaccinated, I thought it was best to get tested to make sure I wasn’t spreading it to my family or to other students," Melissa explained.
The whole process takes just a few minutes, providing some information, spitting into a tube, a little shake, and then into a plastic bag.
The sample goes to a lab and you get your results in the next day or two
"They get an email. Typically, we say two business days, but for the most part, ninety-eight percent of the tests are getting within one business day, so it's pretty fast," Uri Zilberman of Wren Laboratories says.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, who even took a test today, says this test is a whole lot less invasive than the earlier ones.
“Cases are going up, we’re into the holidays, people are traveling, they want to be safer, so this site is key to that," Elicker says.
The mayor took advantage of one of two new saliva testing sites to launch today in the Elm city, one on the Green that will be open during the afternoon and a drive thru option down at the old Gateway Community College location on Sargent Drive, in which a line snaked out of the parking lot this morning as folks waited to get tested after the weekend.
The saliva based PCR testing is available for anyone ages five and up, and comes with a ninety-nine percent accuracy rating.
“We want to make sure that we’re safe and healthy, and especially as the holidays come and everybody is gathering together," Melissa added.
The original plan was for these two testing locations to be open Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday, but that’s already been expanded.
In fact, on the Green, testing will run six days a week in the afternoon and evening.
Demand for testing has increased with the holiday season in full swing.
COVID-19 cases are quickly rising as the omicron variant spreads nationwide, doctors said.
Health officials said the situation is likely to get worse in the days and weeks ahead.
"It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director.
Studies are underway to see if the new strain causes more serious illness. Doctors said the omicron variant is more contagious.
"When you have so many, many infections, even if it is less severe, that overcomes this slight-to-moderate diminution in severity, because our hospitals are going to be very stressed with people,” Fauci said.
Already, COVID patients are taking up more than 20 percent of all ICU beds across the country.
Health officials believe the U.S. could soon see over a million new COVID cases per day.
That’s nearly four times last winter’s peak.
Below are a list of date and times for the two new COVID-19 testing locations.
60 Sargent Drive:
- Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday: 8 a.m.- noon
New Haven Green:
- Monday: 2-7 p.m.
- Tuesday: 1-4 p.m.
- Wednesday: 2-7 p.m.
- Thursday: 1-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-5 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
It’s preferred that people schedule an appointment in advance.
They can do that on the Wren Labs website here.
