NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Sally's Apizza in New Haven is marking its 80th anniversary in the Elm City by offering free pizza to every two dine-in guests.
It's one of two "thank you" events to customers, the first of which is happening on Monday and applies to "public servants."
Founders Sal and Flo Consiglio opened the shop on Wooster Street back in 1938.
"We've had the privilege of talking to people who have been coming to Sally's regularly for over 30 years," said Christine Moseley Milloff, Moseley Group managing partner. "When you hear firsthand what genuinely caring people Sal and Flo were and how beloved they were in this community, you begin to understand the deep connection between Sally's and New Haven."
To celebrate 80 years, Sally's will open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17. Every two dine-in guests will receive a free pizza with any topping plus two beverages.
Sally's is typically closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
"With each successive event in this series, we wanted to recognize increasingly larger contributors to Sally's success and to the community as a whole," said Milloff. "Our first event recognized our friends at Yale University-those who attend or work at the college. From the many late night grad student patrons to the university itself ordering hundreds of pizzas for alumni football games, Yale has been a key supporter of Sally's over the years. Our second event was open to all the major New Haven County colleges, and we were pleased to host the many students attending these great schools. Our third 'Thank you New Haven' will be on Monday Dec. 10 and we welcome all public servants of New Haven, including civic workers, teachers, firemen, policemen and active military, as well as retired veterans. Our last event is scheduled for December 17 and is open to anyone who is a resident of New Haven."
Sally's continually garners national recognition and tops "best pizza" lists year after year.
It was most recently included in a Barstool Sports pizza review. "Davey Pageviews" gave it a "one bite" review of 9.2.
