NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to celebrate some big changes, Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is giving back to its customers.
On Monday and Tuesday this week, the restaurant is giving away one free small or medium pizza with a choice of toppings to every two people in a party.
The giveaway is meant to celebrate the fact that the Wooster Street staple will now be open seven days a week. For years it was closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
"We just want everyone to be able to experience it. The last thing we want is for someone to travel from really far, to come here and then have to find, come here specifically for Sally’s and then go somewhere else," said Rob Nelson, of Sally's Apizza.
The family behind Sally's sold the business in 2017, But Rick Consiglio and his brother Bobby stayed on, continuing to serve up those piping hot pies that have been coming out the coal fired oven since 1938.
“I think it’s going to be really good for everybody involved. People will be able to come to Sally’s and have pizza for lunch now. It hasn’t happened in over 30 years,” Consiglio said.
The restaurant’s new permanent hours are now Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
There’s a line out the door as people wait for Sally’s Apizza to open. The Wooster St landmark is giving away free pizza today and tomorrow to mark now being open 7 days a week and also for lunch. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/20LlbIGU3D— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) October 7, 2019
