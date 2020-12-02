NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Sally’s Apizza will be temporarily closed for a deep cleaning.
The restaurant said this is effective immediately and is a voluntary precaution.
Sally’s said the precaution is part of a continued effort to keep the staff and customers safe.
At this time there is no reopening date, but the restaurant plants to provide more details in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.