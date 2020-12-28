NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A giant mountain of salt sitting on State Pier in New London serves the eastern half of Connecticut, but not for long.
The contractor who sells and distributes the material says he’s being squeezed out of business.
Winter Storm Bailey took away half of that giant salt pile. The salt went to UConn in Storrs, the casinos, Electric Boat, and towns and cities throughout the region.
Once the salt pile is gone, the owner says contractors will have to get their salt in New Have at an added cost.
Tens of thousands of tons of road salt is slowly being mixed with a solution, loaded into trucks, and hauled off by contractors to cities, towns, and industries throughout eastern CT.
The Connecticut Port Authority, which manages the site, needs the site for wind turbine development and wants the operation to move out.
“My tenure here will be over officially at the end of January and hopefully get extended beyond that,” said Steven Farrelly, President of DRVN Enterprises.
Steve Farrelly, owner of Wethersfield-based DRVN, started the operation six years ago, importing the material from Egypt during a supply shortage.
Farrelly said the eastern salt pile saves Connecticut businesses $6 million a year.
Businesses like Allied Snow Plow, which covers Connecticut, buys thousands of tons of salt every year from New London. Owner Rick Whittle says if he had to buy salt out of Gateway Terminal in New Haven, his prices would jump.
“The extra costs would have to be passed on to the customer, eventually,” Whittle said.
Whittle says it’s simple math. Two thousand tons equals 100 truckloads. The added cost of time, fuel, and manpower costs his company an extra $270 per load or $27,000 extra per year.
Other contractors say having a salt pile in New London is a no-brainer.
“Here, you know, if we need to get salt, we just come down here, it’s right here. If it’s a Sunday storm, Steve from DRVN has always been able to accommodate us,” said Kurt Hayes, Hayes Landscaping.
“Logistically, you cannot service the State of Connecticut with the tons of salt it needs when it needs it out of one port. It can’t happen,” Farrelly said.
The CT Port Authority released a statement saying, "We have extended DRVN's lease for another month through January 31st. We recognize that our current extension is 45 days short of DRVN's requested extension date of March 15th. This is the second extension of our lease agreement with DRVN, understanding that we need to have the business off the property once construction on the facility begins. DRVN is fully aware of our timelines for the project. We appreciate the challenges that all small businesses face. As we have said consistently, we are interested in working with them to get the salt sold, understanding, of course, that the enterprise is weather dependent and DRVN will decide where they will move their operation. That may lead to another extension, so long as it does not interfere with DOT's remediation on the site or upcoming construction activities."
