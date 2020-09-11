NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Salvation Army of New Haven spent the day at the Ikea off I-915 in New Haven on Friday.
They were collecting food and donations to help feed those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re looking for non-perishable items like canned fruit and vegetables along with soup and cereal to help restock pantries.
Since the start of the pandemic and its relief efforts, the Salvation Army of Connecticut has provided more than 1.4 million meals.
“Just because of the employment and everything that’s been happening during the pandemic, so this food that’s being given either by money or by whatever is being dropped off is really just sustaining these families for a certain amount of time,” said Lt. Wonni In, Salvation Army of New Haven.
The food drive runs until 7 p.m. on Friday and will also be taking place on Saturday at the Ikea on Long Wharf from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
