WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The once short-on-toys Salvation Army in Willimantic said it received hundreds of donations just in time to help children in need.
The organization was short exactly 125 toys, it said in a news release on Monday.
However, donors responded to its call for help with a week to spare before the Christmas holiday.
The Salvation Army said the toys and some monetary donations were delivered just in time for all of the children that were registered on its list.
The gifts for about 300 children will be distributed between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at the Salvation Army on Pleasant Street.
Anyone looking to make a donation to the Salvation Army can do so on its website here.
