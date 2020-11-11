PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- The season for giving is upon us, but like most things, the pandemic has taken its toll.
Bell ringers for the Salvation Army will be out soon, but there will be fewer of them this year.
“We are struggling with raising money. The retail stores are cutting back with allowing people to stand out front,” said Major Gregory Hartschorn, of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army Southern New England, which includes Connecticut and Rhode Island, normally raises about $3 million with their Red Kettle Campaign. But this year, it could be half of that, as the need is greater.
“We are expecting those numbers to bump up this year because people are out of work and are saving the money they do have” Hartschorn said.
The Salvation Army provides food, clothing, and toys to hundreds of families. This year, meals will still be given but they will be boxed up to go.
The Salvation Army is also using the internet as a way to raise money, and is auctioning off gifts.
The pandemic has also cancelled Plainville Police Department’s Stuff A Cruiser event, where they collect toys.
Instead, they’re helping out the Salvation Army in a different way.
In the department’s lobby, they’ve set up a kettle where people can safely drop off gift cards and money.
“We are trying to do something to not let the season be ruined, because we do know, in this environment, there are a lot of people in need, people out of work,” said Plainville Police Detective Jamie Fenn.
For anyone looking to donate, you can do so at the Plainville Police Department. There will also be bell ringers at Walmart, Sams, and Stop and Shop supermarkets.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
