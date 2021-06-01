(WFSB) -- June 1 means hurricane season is officially underway.
However, experts said this year may be a busy one.
“If we’re not impacted here in Connecticut, then oftentimes, we’re called to respond and deploy to other parts of the country as well,” said Chris Farrand, regional director of Emergency Services for The Salvation Army.
In the past, Connecticut residents have deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma relief and to Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria struck.
Local Salvation Army teams are ready to respond to what this year’s hurricane season brings.
“Our trained disaster teams are prepared. Our canteens are loaded up, our bricks and mortar locations are loaded up if needed and can start to pivot to start doing emergency feeding and shelter support,” Farrand said.
He’s been with the Salvation Army for 13 years, and oversees the planning, preparedness, response and recovery of disaster relief services.
Farrand said the pandemic has prepared the Salvation Army for this year’s hurricane season.
“If anything, we have been in the disaster response lane for some time. And now with hurricane season, we're going to keep that energy and that focus,” he said.
Preparedness is always valuable, whether it ends up being a small or large event.
“We’ve heard it over and over again, but about your three-day supply of water and food, pet supplies and medicine,” Farrand added.
Meanwhile, Amazon is teaming up with the American Red Cross to launch a brand new disaster relief hub.
That’ll allow for a faster response to locations hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters.
The Amazon hub, located in Atlanta, GA, will stock over half a million amazon donated relief supplies.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
The Salvation Army can’t function without volunteers. If you’re interested in learning more or want to make a donation, click here.
