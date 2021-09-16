HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Season" kicked off on Thursday.
The charitable organization said the initiative is its annual fundraising campaign.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he and representatives from the Salvation Army kicked it off at its Southern New England Division on Asylum Avenue in Hartford.
The event happened at 10:30 a.m.
The organization calls Red Kettle Season a tradition known around the world that benefits those in need in the local community.
The tradition dates back to 1891.
More information, including how people can donate online, can be found on the Salvation Army's website here.
It is absolutely miraculous, beautiful, and incredible how this organization has been able to help so many people, in so many ways during the past nearly 2 years--in spite of the tremendous loss in funding due to the covid lockdowns. The Salvation Army is rightly named! It is an Army that can provide Salvation, at a time when people never thought that they would be in a position they would need the help. I hope many people will remember that this year. Because if you were able to get through these last even 18 months, w/o needing the type of help TSA is willing to give, then you should be willing to give TSA the help they truly need to keep it going.
