EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A group of seniors requested a Christmas meal and it was with great care and a warm hand off that volunteers from the Salvation Army helped to fulfill it.
Rather than handing out wrapped gifts, Salvation Army meal prep volunteers worked to package 700 meals with aluminum foil to be delivered to those in need.
"At this time, it's just hard for me to cook and do everything like that, and they graciously come and deliver the meal for me," said Maribeth Karzar of East Hartford.
Steven Piferi was one of the people who took time out of his Christmas to deliver a meal and one of his stops was at St. Mary's Elderly Apartments.
"It's just a chance to reflect, remember, and try to give back a little bit," said Piferi.
It's a wonderful gesture, and a way of serving some Christmas spirit.
