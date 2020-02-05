HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Country star Sam Hunt announced a stop in Hartford this summer.
The performance at the Xfinity Theatre is scheduled for Sunday, July 19.
It'll also feature special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. at livenation.com.
They range in price from $100.75 to $31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.