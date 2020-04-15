Sam's Club

Shoppers leave a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WFSB) – Sam’s Club has announced appreciation shopping hours for those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Sam’s Club announced that healthcare workers and first responders will be allowed to shop at the store every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The program will kick off on Sunday, April 19 and continue every Sunday until further notice.

All shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the store.

