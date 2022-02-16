WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Family members who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 9 years ago made history by securing a landmark settlement in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit versus Remington Arms.

The settlement, which was announced on Tuesday, was the first time a gun manufacturer was held responsible for a mass shooting.

The nine Sandy Hook families involved in the suit said they hope the win sends a message.

They agreed to a settlement of $73 million, but they insisted that the money was really a small part of the victory. They believe the agreement will prove to be a watershed moment.

“For eight long years we’ve continued our fight to hold Remington accountable,” said Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan’s died in the shooting.

The families said they thought the suit was a fight they would never win.

Remington was the manufacturer of the AR-15 style weapon used by the shooter at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

“This is a big day, and this event is a big deal,” said Mike Lawlor, associate professor of criminal justice, University of New Haven. “It’s the first of its kind.”

While federal law protects most gun manufacturers from wrongful death lawsuits, the families and their attorneys in this case took a different approach by zeroing in on Remington’s marketing strategy.

“The obstacle here was this federal law which basically says you can’t sue gun dealers; however, there is an exception if the conduct was illegal under state law,” Lawlor explained. “Under Connecticut law, it is illegal to deceptively advertise in this way.”

The families said the most important part of the settlement was they obtained and thousands of pages of Remington’s internal documents, which they said proves the gun maker's wrongdoing. They believe the lawsuit will make a real difference, but that they'll never get true justice for what they lost.

“One moment we had this dazzling, energetic 6-year-old boy and the next, all we had left was echoes of the past,” said Veronique Ponzer, whose son Noah died in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Channel 3 reached out to Remington, but did not receive a response.