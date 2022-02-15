(WFSB) - Many families of those lost in the Sandy Hook tragedy attended Tuesday’s news conference on the landmark settlement.
The Victoria Soto School in Stratford was built in honor of Victoria Soto, a teacher who died in the tragedy.
One reminder from many families is that while history was made, it won’t bring Victoria back, or the 25 other victims from that day.
“For eight long years we’ve continued our fight to hold Remington accountable,” said Nicole Hockley, Dylan’s mother.
An important part of that fight is now over for Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan and eight other families of Sandy Hook victims.
The lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the AR-15 style weapon used in the attack, is over.
The families have been awarded $73 million.
“The gun industry has been shielded from being held accountable for their part in these tragedies. Today that changes,” Hockley said.
As they made their case against the weapon and Remington, family members got personal.
“It’s not a useful weapon for hunting or for self-defense. It was designed to kill. Quickly and efficiently. The Sandy Hook shooter helped fulfill that purpose, shooting 154 bullets in less than five minutes and killing 26 innocent people, including my 6-year-old son,” Hockley said.
Hannah D’Avino shared the graphic details of her sister Rachel’s murder, saying it underscores their point that the gun industry needs to be held accountable.
“The Medical Examiner could not be certain if she was shot 9 or 11 times due to ricochets and re-entry wounds. This was only her second week at school. This should not have happened and should not happen to anyone else,” Hannah said.
The families recognize that gun manufacturing will continue and people will continue to buy them, but they feel today’s settlement sends a very loud message.
“This landmark, historic victory, sets a forceful and compelling message to manufacturers and to the insurance and banking industries that support them. This is a high-risk market, it is not profitable and you will be held accountable,” Hockley said.
“Today is a day of accountability for an industry that has thus far enjoyed operating with immunity and impunity. For this I’m grateful,” said Veronique Pozner, Noah’s mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.