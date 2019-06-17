HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawyers representing Sandy Hook families claim child pornography was found in discovery sent from Infowars host Alex Jones.
Sandy Hook lawyers in the defamation case against conspiracy theorist and Infowars host, Alex Jones said child pornography was disclosed in emails sent over by Jones as part of the discovery process of the suit.
Jones said on his show on Friday, alongside his New Haven based attorney, Norm Pattis that he received emails containing child pornography from those who, he claims, attempted to frame him during the discovery process of an ongoing legal battle after he called the Sandy Hook Tragedy a hoax.
The plaintiff’s attorneys claimed in recently filed court documents that some of the content on Jones’s show qualifies as a threat. Jones mentioned attorney Chris Mattei by name and even showed his picture multiple times throughout the show.
“Let’s zoom in on Chris Mattei. Oh, nice little Chris,” said Jones on Friday.
“What a good American. What a good boy. You think you’ll put on me, hmm, I’m gonna kill. Anyways I’m done. Total war you want it you got it,” said Jones.
Jones claims the emails that contained child pornography were sent to him by others and were never opened. Jones is offering a million dollar record to anyone who can provide information leading to a conviction.
Norm Pattis who appeared on the show claims federal investigators told him someone was trying to set Jones up.
“The point is that somebody directed child pornography into your email accounts hoping that you would open it,” said Pattis. “So, that when you opened it there would be direct evidence that you had viewed knowingly and possessed child porn.”
In court documents, Sandy Hook family lawyers do not say who is responsible for the child pornography but they are asking the judge to review Jones’s claims and possibly issue penalties on a review scheduled for Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court.
Lawyers representing the Sandy Hook families argue that Jones was irresponsible because he insinuated Mattei planted the child pornography and made threats against him.
“One million dollars. One million dollars. You little gang members one million dollars to put your head on a pike,” said Jones.
Pattis issued the following statement.
“Mr. Jones did not threaten anyone. To suggest otherwise is to engage in precious pleading.”
Jones said he now believes the Sandy Hook shooting did take place.
