SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) – Eight years ago today, the state witnessed one of the worst tragedies.
The mass murder of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Since then, there have been thousands of mass shootings, yet Congress has failed to pass any gun legislation.
A grieving mother is making a difference in preventing violence in our schools.
Dylan Hockley was a happy 6-year-old boy. He was always smiling, but his life was tragically cut short. He died in the armed of his teacher, Anne Marie Murphy, who was trying to shield him from a hail of bullets that killed them both.
“And the loss of my son and his friends and educators at Sandy Hook School will always be the most painful thing ever,” said Nicole Hockley, Dylan’s mother.
The loss was unbearable, but Nicole Hockley pushed through her pain.
“When we started Sandy Hook Promise, we wanted not to be remembered as a town where a tragedy took place. We wanted to create something transformational to help other communities across the country, to help other families not experience this loss,” Nicole said.
The Sandy Hook Promise is now in 14,000 schools across the country and has trained more than two million youth and adults.
“We teach kids how to be kinder, more inclusive, and we teach kids how to spot warning signs and how to tell a trusted adult,” said Christine Miller.
Christine Miller is a school counselor in Danbury.
“I never forget how lucky I am that my son came home that day,” Miller said.
Miller’s sone got out safely that tragic day and her passion to help children has become stronger than ever.
“At Broadview Middle School we care about each other, we reach out if someone is alone,” Miller said.
In an overwhelming majority of school shootings, the shooter was either bullied or left out of things. Children are now learning to pay attention to what’s going on around them and say something.
“There are probably hundreds of tragedies that have been prevented by the programs in the Sandy Hook Promise,” Miller said.
What hasn’t been successful is the push to get universal background checks and stronger gun legislation in Congress, but right after the Sandy Hook tragedy, Connecticut passed the second toughest gun laws in the country including an assault weapons ban.
Last year, Connecticut passed “Ethan’s Law” named after 15-year-old Ethan Song who accidentally shot himself with a pistol at his friend’s home.
The law requires all guns to be safely stored.
Nicole’s fight against violence starts in our schools and she feels she’s winning the battle.
“I could choose to live in that sadness and pain and dwell within it, or I could channel that passion, that love that I have into helping others and for Dylan. That’s exactly what I want to do,” Nicole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.