HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just four days away from marking one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, an organization born from that tragedy released its latest public service announcement.
The PSA from the Sandy Hook Promise was posted on Monday and is titled "Point of View."
"Sometimes you need to see things from a different point of view to understand the problem," Sandy Hook Promise wrote.
Sometimes you need to see things from a different point of view to understand the problem. Watch our powerful new film, “Point of View” and know the warning signs of gun violence at https://t.co/NCTkUchDfK pic.twitter.com/fDFW1WRtjc— Sandy Hook Promise (@sandyhook) December 10, 2018
As the title suggests, the video is told from the point of view of a high school student throughout what appears to be the day of class elections.
The student silently follows and watches the students and at least one candidate.
The candidate also ignores the student twice while handing out campaign leaflets.
In another sequence, a can is thrown at the student while a classmate calls him a "stupid freak."
The video ends with the student dropping a duffel in front of auditorium doors, pulling out a firearm and yelling "Look at me!" to the students in the seats.
"Most people only notice a shooter once it's too late," the PSA said. "See the signs and stop a shooting before it happens."
On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 students and staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary were killed by a gunman.
For more on Sandy Hook Promise, head to its website here.
