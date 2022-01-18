MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – A sanitation worker is being called a hero Tuesday.
The man rescued a woman from a house fire while he was on the job.
Firefighters said they were called to Oak Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Marlborough Fire Department says when they arrived the fire at the home was still going.
Officials say the woman who lives in the home was already rescued thanks to two sanitation workers.
“As far as I know we were coming out to get Christmas trees,” said Tyler Kerby, sanitation worker.
He works for All Waste Incorporated out of Hartford.
Kerby and his coworker were collecting trees on one of their routes when they noticed smoke coming from the back of a home on Oak Drive.
“I just thought somebody had left a fire pit going in the backyard. I didn’t think much of it at first,” Kerby said.
His coworker decided to investigate, and that’s when he discovered smoke pouring out the back of the home.
Their actions may have saved the homeowner’s life.
“He’s the one that saw the smoke and went up there and grabbed her. I just went up there and called 911,” Kerby said. “I helped him with her. She was all covered with black smoke and half in the doorway and on the ground.”
Kerby says his coworker dragged the woman out of her home as he placed the emergency call.
He said she was going in and out of consciousness. Many neighbors say they didn’t notice the fire until emergency responders arrived after the rescue.
Fire officials say the flames were put out in just over 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Glastonbury, Colchester, East Hampton and Hebron Fire Departments also responded to the scene.
Kerby gives his coworker all the credit for saving a life.
“He’s a hero for sure,” Kerby said.
The resident was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.