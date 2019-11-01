(WFSB) – Santa Claus is coming to town!
Events for children and families to take pictures with Santa are being to pop up.
Manchester
November 16 – December 24, The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Monday- Saturday 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Milford
November 13, The Elf Experience at the CT Post Mall, available during mall hours
Statewide
November 3, Kohl’s locations statewide, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Waterbury
November 15-December 24, Brass Mill Mall, Monday-Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
West Hartford
November 7, Westfarms Mall, available during mall hours
When do you think is the best time to take pictures with Santa? Take part in our poll.
When do you think it’s the right time to take pictures with Santa?
Santa appearances are popping up across the state
If you'd like to add a Santa event to this list, email us at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
