HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Legendary rocker Santana will be celebrating the release of a classic album and his original Woodstock performance in Hartford this summer.
Carlos Santana's "Supernatural Tour" comes to the Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 21.
The concert will mark the 20th anniversary of the guitarist's Supernatural album, which was released on June 15, 1999.
“With Supernatural, I felt I had a masterpiece of joy in my heart,” said Santana. “While we were creating the album, I knew we were touching upon something inspiring and that we were creating music that was timeless, like Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On or Bob Marley’s Exodus. But no one was prepared for the Supernatural spiritual virus that moved across the world. The album touched little kids and grandparents and all points in between. I am very grateful to Clive Davis for helping me craft this seminal album that is still as relevant and infectious as the day it was released.”
Santana also mark the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance.
The North American tour begins on June 22 and includes special guests The Doobie Brothers.
More information on the concert, including ticket information, can be found on Live Nation's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.