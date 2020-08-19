(WFSB) - Santander Bank said its ATMs across the northeast were targeted by a fraud scheme that was publicized on social media.
The bank said the scheme involved people to buy certain prepaid cards that could then be used to withdraw greater sums of cash from the ATMs.
"Santander identified the fraud and shut down the BINs, so the cards are not usable anymore," said Laurie Kight, senior director, communications, Santander. "However, would-be participants continued to visit ATM vestibules throughout the day. We have also taken the targeted ATMs offline until the problem is resolved, and closed some branches where there were security concerns. Arrests have been made in several states."
The bank issued a statement:
Santander Bank learned of suspicious activity involving some of our branch-based ATMs. Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed these ATMs and they will be back on-line as soon as possible. Additionally, some branches may have an additional security presence and/or be temporarily closed for security reasons.
We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this situation and apologize for any customer inconvenience. As we work to expeditiously resolve this situation, our customers should know that there is no impact to their accounts or funds, which can be accessed online, using our digital app, in our branches or at non-branch ATMs.
This is an ongoing situation. We will send you a full recap of the coverage. No customers were harmed here; Santander is the “victim.”
The scam prompted a warning on Tuesday from South Windsor police.
According to the South Windsor Police Department, suspects were using Santander Bank ATMs to fraudulently withdraw cash with fake debit cards.
South Windsor has a Santander branch located at 1765 Ellington Rd.
"Since we have a branch in town, we are asking any citizen using their ATM to use caution when withdrawing money," police said. "Santander's fraud investigators are aware and are currently investigating."
Police said that if people believe they were a victim of fraud or have any information regarding suspicious activity at the ATM, they should immediately contact them.
