HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - President Biden nominated Sara Bronin to serve as chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
She was officially nominated on Thursday.
Sara is the wife of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
According to the White House, Sara Bronin is an architect, attorney, and policymaker, specializing in historic preservation, land use, and climate change.
Bronin is the founder of Desegregate Connecticut, a coalition that successfully advanced the first major statewide zoning reforms in several decades.
The White House says Bronin is an incoming professor at the Cornell College of Architecture, Art, and Planning and an Associated Faculty Member of the Cornell School of Law.
She is also an elected member of the American Law Institute and leading the research between that's behind the Connecticut Zoning Atlas.
In response to the nomination, Sara Bronin says:
"I am deeply honored to be nominated to serve as chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. In addition to helping manage ACHP’s regulatory functions, I am eager to encourage a preservation ethic across the federal government and to ensure preservation is "at the table" during important conversations about housing, transportation infrastructure, economic development, energy policy, and the arts.
I also hope to help the federal government respond to broader shifts the preservation field is making toward greater cultural inclusion, environmental justice, and innovation.
I pride myself on being able to build strong coalitions to advance needed change, and as ACHP Chair, I will solicit feedback from and advance the shared goals of diverse constituencies, including tribal nations, state and local government leaders, private businesses, nonprofit advocates, and individuals alike."
