Sarah Huckabee Sanders

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her post at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump tweeted out the information on Thursday afternoon, saying Sanders will be going back home to Arkansas.

She’s worked for the White House for three-and-a-half years.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done," the president said on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence also took to Twitter to thank Sanders for her service, saying "She’s a patriot who worked tirelessly every day to deliver on [President Trump's] America First Agenda."

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.