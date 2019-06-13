WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her post at the end of the month.
President Donald Trump tweeted out the information on Thursday afternoon, saying Sanders will be going back home to Arkansas.
She’s worked for the White House for three-and-a-half years.
“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done," the president said on Twitter.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence also took to Twitter to thank Sanders for her service, saying "She’s a patriot who worked tirelessly every day to deliver on [President Trump's] America First Agenda."
Thank you to @PressSec Sarah Sanders for her service to our Administration & our nation! She’s a patriot who worked tirelessly every day to deliver on @POTUS’ America First Agenda. @SecondLady and I wish Sarah, Bryan & the kids all the best in their future endeavors! THANK YOU!— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 13, 2019
