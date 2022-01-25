(WFSB) – Big changes are coming for high schoolers taking standardized tests.
The College Board announced the SAT is shifting to an all-online format.
The switch to digital is set to happen in 2024.
The College Board also announced the exam will be two hours instead of three.
Students will also have more time for each question.
More educators are questioning the relevance of the standardized tests.
“I think it’s a great move because I think it’s in the best interest of students,” said Peter Bartoli, Owner and Center Director of Sylvan Learning Center.
The Sylvan Learning Center offers SAT tutoring.
“I think the sat has been feeling pressure for years to make their assessments more relevant and accessible for all students,” Bartoli said.
The digital test will feature shorter reading passages.
Calculators will be allowed on the entire math section.
Emily Laput, a high school senior, took the SAT twice her junior year.
“I think one test cannot capture the essence of one student. I think it should be a more comprehensive approach,” Laput said.
She was happy to learn the exam will soon be two hours instead of three.
“I’m glad they are becoming more accommodating of students who aren’t able to take long exams,” Laput said.
The transition comes months after the College Board pilot-tested a digital SAT in November.
The College Board says 80-percent of students said they found it less stressful, and 100-percent of educators reported a positive experience.
Over the past few years, more universities are making standardized tests like the SAT optional.
At least 1800 colleges across the country have dropped SAT and ACT requirements.
“When you look at what occurred in the last couple of years with COVID they’ve proven that they’re not as relevant as they used to be,” said Michael Freeman, a teacher at Stonington High School.
The assessments will continue being administered in a school or a testing center with a proctor present and not at home.
Students will also get their results back within days, compared to weeks with the previous format.
