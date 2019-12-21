HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.
Millions of shoppers all over the country will flock to stores today to finish last minute holiday shopping.
Kohl's stores nationwide are staying open 24 hours through Christmas Eve.
Many stores are trying to make it easy for last minute holiday shoppers to check off their holiday lists by keeping doors open around the clock.
Crowds are expected to be even larger than Black Friday crowds. Nearly 150 million shoppers are expected to hit the stores.
Experts say Black Friday brought in more than $31 billion dollars in sales this year. "Super Saturday" is expected to bring in $34 billion dollars.
Stores with extended holiday hours include:
- Apple: Extended hours vary by location.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy's: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Petsmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ulta: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m
