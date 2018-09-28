(WFSB) - After the weather week Connecticut had, National Coffee Day may be a nice reprieve.
The annual day is being recognized on Saturday, Sept. 29, and a number of businesses in the state are offering deals.
- Bruegger's Bagels Inner Circle rewards program members get a free medium coffee with a purchase through Saturday.
- Barnes & Noble cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.
- Cumberland Farms customers can text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a coupon for a free iced or hot coffee, any size, to redeem on Saturday at participating locations.
- Dunkin' is offering a buy one hot coffee, get a second free.
- Krispy Kreme is offering a free coffee on Saturday.
- Keurig customers can get 20 percent off boxes of K-Cup, K-Carafe, K-Mug and Rivo pods at keurig.com with promo code COFFEEDAY.
