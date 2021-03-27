HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday is the pick of the weekend, as rain is on the way for Sunday.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s will blanket the state on Saturday.
Clouds will roll in overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said rain will start off as showers on Sunday morning.
Showers will turn to a soaking rain by late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
“A couple of thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon or evening with low pressure and a warm front in the vicinity,” Richardson said.
Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday, and areas of fog are likely.
Rain ends Sunday night, as drier and cooler air usher into the state.
Temperatures will be near 40 by dawn on Monday.
The week will start out mostly sunny, but windy on Monday. It’ll feel much colder, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A northwest wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
Calmer conditions will settle in on Tuesday, along with a warming trend.
After a chilly early morning with lows 25-30, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast during the afternoon.
