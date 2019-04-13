More than 315,000 trout have been released in nearly 100 Connecticut lakes and ponds and 130 rivers and streams for the new fishing season.
Saturday marks opening day of trout fishing season.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection began stocking in late February. The agency's effort will continue through mid-to-late May. DEEP officials expect approximately 507,000 trout will ultimately be stocked.
DEEP officials say 12 designated Trout Parks are among the best places for families to participate in opening day. They're easily accessible, have picnic areas and other amenities and are frequently stocked. Families will have an opportunity to help stock trout at nine of the parks on opening day.
Three spots along Leadmine Brook in Harwinton in the Roraback Wildlife Management Area weren't stocked due to beaver activity.
