HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some parts of the state are waking up to snow Saturday morning.
However, it won't stay as snow for long.
Track any precipitation with Channel 3’s Interactive Radar here.
By late Saturday morning, any wintry precipitation will shift to rain, which continues throughout the day.
There will be areas of fog too.
Before the change to all rain, there could be a coating to 0.5” of snow especially in the higher elevations of northern Connecticut.
Highs should range from the lower 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday.
Partial clearing is likely by Saturday night, and conditions improve by Sunday morning. There could be some limited sunshine.
That spell of dry weather doesn’t stick around too long, as more rain moves into the state Sunday afternoon.
Periods of rain or showers continue Sunday night, as temperatures remain above freezing.
"By the way, this weekend also marks the end to the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February,” Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Friday, adding that spring will arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 p.m.
Some showers could linger into Monday morning, but otherwise, the week starts out mild with temperatures in the 50s.
Then, a brief shot of cold and wind arrives Monday night as a northwest wind picks up, possibly gusting up to 50mph or higher.
There is the potential for some localized wind damage, DePrest said.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens after midnight, and the wind chill will plunge below zero.
“It is looking mighty cold for the Tuesday morning commute,” DePrest said.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and cold, but the wind will become less intense as the day progresses.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.