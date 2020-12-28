HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A big sigh of relief for entertainment venues nationwide.
The Save Our Stages Act passed when the latest COVID-19 relief package was signed. It’s bringing $15 billion in grant funding for these venues.
Since March 13, it’s been eerily quiet at the Bushnell in Hartford.
The theaters have been empty, not just because of the lack of patrons but because nearly all workers have been furloughed as well.
“Every show that was on the schedule, which had been scheduled eighteen months prior to that, is just not coming and of course, what can you do. Payroll is coming, no tickets are being sold, folks are wanting refunds,” said Patti Jackson, CFO of The Bushnell.
Bushnell’s CFO Patti Jackson is hoping to put these dark days behind soon.
She joined Senator Richard Blumenthal and other leaders in Hartford’s art community to applaud the passage of the Save Our Stages Act.
The money will be set aside for entertainment venues like The Bushnell.
Venues like theaters aren’t the only ones that will be able to get a slice of the $15 billion. Museums like the Wadsworth in Hartford will also be able to apply for money.
While the Small Business Administration is still creating the rules and applications for the program, Blumenthal says each venue can get up to $10 million.
“There’s no state by state formula, so essentially it’s on merit, which applications fit the guidelines and rules,” Blumenthal said.
The grants can be used for payroll, rent, as well as protective equipment.
Jackson says it’s going to be a big help.
“We’re planning now for something in the fall that we actually might be able to do because, as the senator said, July 1 is going to come and we’re not going to just turn the lights on and have the venue operating. We have a lot of planning work in advance and there’s expense associated with that,” Jackson said.
Blumenthal says people can call his office or the Small Business Administration for questions.
