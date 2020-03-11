WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A road race that boasts runners from 40 states and five countries was forced to postpone due to the coronavirus threat.
The Savin Rock Marathon and Half Marathon in West Haven was supposed to happen on March 28.
Organizers said they postponed it to Oct. 31, 2020.
"This decision was not made hastily," they wrote in an email to participants. "We have never postponed nor canceled a race before. We ran this race in a blizzard."
Organizers said the postponement is the best move from the perspective of the City of West Haven.
Those who registered who can't make the new Oct. 31 date need to email president@shorelinesharks.com to be moved to the March 27, 2021 date. Deferrals are free.
