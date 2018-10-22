HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Homeowners in Hamden are still struggling to recover from the EF-1 tornado that touched down back in May.
Dozens of tree stumps line streets and many homes remain covered in tarps.
The Small Business Association knew Hamden was hit hard so it opened a disaster loan outreach center at the Miller Memorial Central Library.
For a week, it will be an information hub for anyone still recovery from the storm five months ago.
"There are still trees, garbage, people [who] need work on their properties," said Frank Alvarado, senior area manager, CT district office of SBA.
There's also the heavy burden of cleanup costs that have fallen on homeowners, not insurance companies.
The SBA is now offering some help with that massive bill.
It explained to homeowners what their program is all about.
Representatives gave information on how to apply for disaster loans where interest rates could start as low as 2 percent.
It has low interest long term loans that are not under the strict criteria of a commercial bank.
The deadline to apply for the loans is Dec. 10.
Representatives are at the library to answer questions and walk homeowners through the process.
Homeowners told Channel 3 that they're just hoping for a smooth ending to a very long recovery.
"It is the best feeling in the world for the loan officers and for the clients because they know that help is on its way," Alvarado said.
The SBA will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They'll be there until next Monday.
