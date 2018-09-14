WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Many here in Connecticut are tracking Florence.
Earlier this week, we introduced you to several college students in the path of the hurricane who evacuated back home.
They’re watching their home away from home get battered while back in CT.
Students at Coastal Carolina left on Tuesday and the weather was perfect.
On Friday, they were watching all their familiar spots get pounded with heavy rain and whipping winds. They don’t know when they’re going back and they don’t know what campus will look like when they do.
“Gusts are up to 55,” said Jack Gelhaus.
From the comfort of his Woodstock home, Gelhaus watched as Hurricane Florence begins to blow through Myrtle Beach.
“Most of the stuff is going to be wiped out, I think,” said Gelhaus.
Piers and docks that he and friends love to visit, now look unrecognizable.
“Everything was taken down, there was nothing on the pier, it was just getting pounded by the winds and rain,” Gelhaus said.
Gelhaus is one of the thousands of Coastal Carolina University students who fled the wrath of Florence this week.
Living on the third floor of a dorm, he put mattresses up against the windows and stored all possessions as high up as possible.
“Just preparing for the worst,” said Gelhaus.
Proudly wearing his Coastal shirt, he’s worried about the damage that’ll be done to his campus that’s just ten minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
“First floor dorms, that’s going to be flooded, they already announced that. If you have anything on the ground, it’s basically toast,” said Gelhaus.
While he got back to Connecticut with ease, other students are riding out the storm, and the accounts they’re relaying aren’t pretty.
“No power, no nothing. That’s what my friends have said, it’s just getting worse by the hour,” Gelhaus said.
Earlier this week, Coastal Carolina cancelled classes and there is no word on when campus will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.