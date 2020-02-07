NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A child at a school in New Britain was diagnosed with a case of scabies, school officials confirmed.
The student attends Solterra Academy, according to Dr. Gwen Killheffer, principal.
The school was notified on Wednesday.
That morning, Killheffer said the child's classroom and two other areas the child visited in the school were cleaned and disinfected per Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention's guidelines.
The rest of the school was deep cleaned that evening.
The staff was informed and a letter with CDC information was sent home home with all of the students, Killheffer said.
"Earlier [Thursday], the school consulted with the New Britain Health Department, and we are sure that our initial response and plans to monitor the situation to prevent further outbreaks is in line with all CDC and Health Department guidelines," she said. "Solterra Academy remains dedicated to supporting the health and safety of all of our staff and students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.