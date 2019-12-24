Scallops back for a short season in the Niantic River

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Scallops are back in for a short season in the Niantic River for the first time in four years.
The local Shellfish Commission opened the season on December 15th, and it will close on January 14th.
Shell fisherman, George Boudah said the supply is low and finding them is time consuming.
“It’s very spotty you know there are a few scallops around its hit or miss,” said Boudah.
But, between the permit cost and three hours of work, Boudah said the search is worth it.
