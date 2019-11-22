CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A person in Cheshire reported receiving a scam call that appeared to have originated from the Cheshire Police Department.
According to police, the scammer claimed he was a Cheshire police officer and provided a fake badge number.
The number on the caller ID read 203-271-5500, Cheshire police's routine line. Police said, however, that the caller was not one of them.
The scammer attempted to get personal information from the victim.
Luckily, the victim did not fall for it.
The real police department said the case is under investigation.
"Please remember that no officer would ever call to elicit personal information or ask for you to pay a fee to get out of a ticket, etc.," Cheshire police wrote on their Facebook page.
