HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s one of the best ways to slow down the spread of coronavirus – contact tracing.
It starts with the person who is infected, and then follows the trail to everyone else who has been in contact with that person.
However, there’s a new scam out there that people are falling victim to.
The Department of Public Health’s contact tracing team doesn’t ask for credit card, or bank account information, or your social security number, but scammers do.
"We have heard about a few different types. Some were calls, some were texts, others were emails, but they all in the end are posing as a person trying to tell a consumer they were in contact with a person who had COVID-19, yet they're trying to collect information that they don't really need,” said Luke Frey, of the Better Business Bureau.
You may, however, get a real call from the Dept. of Public Health.
There are more than 700 contact tracers working to get important information from people who may have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
"They ask for your date of birth, and that’s to make sure they're talking to the person they think they're actually talking to,” said Lora Rae Anderson, director of Communications for the Chief Operating Officer.
She went on to explain “I’m going to verify who you are but I'm going to say we believe you've been in contact with somebody who has COVID-19, we're not going to tell you who that person is, we're not going to disclose that that person has COVID-19."
Some scammers will try to convince you they're for real by telling you the name of a person you know who has COVID.
Real contact tracers never reveal the name of the person they’re checking on.
"You really have to be aware of what you're telling these people and if it’s a true contact tracer, you'll be okay telling them your address, your name and date of birth. Anything more than that I would really be cautious,” Anderson said.
For anyone who does get a call from someone claiming they are a contact tracer, it will say “CT COVID Trace” on a caller ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.