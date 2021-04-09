(WFSB) – Many people have been waiting a long time to get a coronavirus vaccine and to feel protected during the pandemic.
Officials warn that the crisis has criminals preying on people and even selling fake vaccines on the internet.
There are ways, however, that people can spot a scam.
Authorities call them crimes of opportunity.
When people are vulnerable or anxious, they can make rash decisions, and scammers know it. So, the pandemic has been a prime time for them to take advantage of people.
“We can see there were more than three times more vaccines on offer in three months,” said Derek Middlemiss, EMEA head of security solutions engineering, Checkpoint. “So it’s constantly going up.”
Middlemiss is referring to advertisements claiming to sell authentic COVID-19 vaccines found on the dark web.
Cyber security firm Checkpoint has been investigating COVID-related ads on the internet for months.
“Initially it was the medicines, how to treat it, and then we found the vaccines and then more and more this then snowballed on,” Middlemiss said. “And what we then found later on was as they became more interested in society starting to unlock and move forward. We then found was interest in being to able to buy negative tests, and also now with the vaccines rolling out, we're finding vaccine passports as well.”
Checkpoint tried to buy a Sinovac vaccine on the dark web back in January for $750 worth of bitcoin. Nothing ever arrived.
These products aren’t just appearing online.
A global alert was issued last year, warning that organized crime networks would take advantage of the pandemic
“If something looks too good to be true then it probably is,” Middlemiss pointed out. “This is what’s preyed on, this feeling, this desperation is the reason why this exists. But my advice 100 percent would be just [that] it's not going to happen.”
People cannot legitimately buy a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test online.
Always go to trusted sources, and make sure a website is legitimate before entering personal or payment information.
For information about Connecticut’s vaccine rollout, including how to register and clinic locations, head here.
