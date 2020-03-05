HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Consumer protection officials are urging people in Connecticut to protect themselves from potential census-related scams.
State Attorney General William Tong and Commissioner Michelle Seagull of the Department of Consumer Protection planned a news conference.
Stream it at noon:
It's happening at the South End Wellness Senior Center on Maple Avenue in Hartford.
Officials said scammers may try to impersonate 2020 Census workers by knocking on doors, sending emails, text messages, regular mail or developing fraudulent websites.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Keith Goralski, a media specialist for the New York Region of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, will also be on hand.
