EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Windsor warned people about an identity theft scam involving someone impersonating a member of their department.
They said a local business reported receiving a phone call from the East Windsor Police Department's main number.
The department's number is 860-292-8240.
On the phone was someone who identified himself as a "Sgt. Hooper."
The scammer told the business owner that the owner's wife had her identity stolen.
The owner offered to discuss the matter further in person at the East Windsor Police Department, but the scammer said that was unnecessary and that everything could be handled over the phone.
The owner said he recognized that it was a scam and an attempt to extract personal information from him.
"This scam has been occurring nationwide," the department posted to social media. "Scammers will spoof a police department’s number using a computer program and it will show up on a victim’s caller ID as if the call is coming from the police department."
Police sought to remind people that they would never ask for financial or social security information over the phone.
"If a call of this nature is made to your phone, please call us directly or come to our department as this business owner did," police said.
They warned people not to rely on caller ID, since it can be fooled.
