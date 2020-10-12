CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day this week, the Better Business Bureau put out a warning about scammers looking to take advantage of bargain hunters.
The BBB said on Monday that con artists are posing as Amazon employees on the phone to get shoppers to give them personal information from their Amazon accounts.
The scammers have also been using phone numbers from organizations such as the the BBB to fool victims.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed shopping for a lot of people.
"I use Amazon all the time. Yes, I have Amazon Prime," said Christina Young of East Windsor. "[I buy] everything from household things to items for my daughter, items for myself."
Now, the BBB says shoppers like Young will have to be on the lookout for suspicious calls or emails.
"BBB has actually seen quite a few consumers get calls from people claiming to work at Amazon using a BBB spoofed phone number, so [it's] extremely confusing for a lot of people," said Luke Frey, spokesperson, BBB Connecticut.
It's a nationwide scam.
The BBB said this is how it works:
"You answer the phone, and it is a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account," the BBB said. "The message ranges from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card to a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order for an iPhone 10. But no matter what the recording is, these scammers have the same goal: Getting your personal information. The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details. Or, they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue."
Adding an extra layer of confusion to the scam is the fact that the callers will disguise their phone numbers to help lend credibility to their ploy. That means the number of the BBB itself or other similar organizations may pop up on the caller ID.
"The really tricky part is so many people are going to be ordering from Amazon so it may sound like a situation that you’re currently in," Frey said.
Don't believe it.
The BBB recommended being automatically skeptical of unsolicited emails and calls.
Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but real employees will never ask for sensitive personal information or offer an unexpected refund. They will also never ask customers to make a payment outside of the Amazon.com website or ask remote access to a mobile device or computer.
"It’s also a good point to point out that caller ID is no longer able to be trusted," Frey said.
Any suspicious contacts customers receive can be reported to Amazon itself here.
More information about these scams can be obtained on the BBB's website here.
