WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked round three of holiday shopping deals for both retailers and customers.
It also marked the last round of sales before online companies add state sales tax.
What began with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday continued with Cyber Monday.
However, officials are warning customers to be cautious of online scams.
They said some deals will seem too good to be true, and some are.
The Better Business Bureau offered a few tips.
First, it recommended being a savvy shopper. It said take time to read fine print before submitting an order. Specifically, pay attention to the return policy which could be different during the holidays. It could include a restocking fee.
Second, know the advertisers. While some of the best deals can only be found online, so can the fake ones. The BBB recommended checking its website, bbb.org, to look up another site's legitimacy.
Lastly, shop with a credit card. The BBB said doing so offers more protections over a debit card in case of a fraudulent transaction. It's also easier to dispute charges a customer didn't approve.
Another way to make sure customers get a product that's worth the money is by reading its reviews. Customers can gauge satisfaction and spot potential scams.
This Cyber Monday will be the last time customers will be able to skirt paying a state sales tax.
Online retailers will be required to charge customers a sales tax.
Last year, Cyber Monday deals reached $6.59 billion. Roughly $2 billion of that was made over cell phones.
Certain out-of-state retailers, such as Amazon, had been remitting Connecticut sales tax.
A new law passed back in May changes that.
Now, Amazon, eBay, Etsy and other online companies doing business in the state will start adding sales tax to every purchase.
The law goes into effect on Dec. 1 and applies to companies that do more than $250,000 worth of business.
State revenue is expected to benefit. It'll be boosted by $35 million, state officials estimate.
Some lawmakers said the decision allows states to tax virtually all internet sales and levels the playing field between online retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses.
Experts predict online shoppers will spend more than $7.5 billion on Monday.
