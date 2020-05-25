WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut state parks braced for potential closures due to capacity guidelines on Monday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported that Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield was the first close on Memorial Day.
DEEP sought to remind park goers that the best thing to do was get to a state park early. They expected popular areas to fill up fast.
It released its coronavirus plan for state parks, which included limiting shoreline beaches and closing inland beach areas, last week.
RELATED: DEEP's plan for state parks includes closures of inland swimming areas, limits on shorelines beaches
If hitting the beach, DEEP asked people to leave 15 feet between them and the nearest group.
It will be patrolling parks to make sure people are staying safe.
DEEP recommended that people visit parks near where they live or exploring a "hidden gem," or state park that might not be as popular.
It warned that parking capacity is limited, which will lead to the park closures.
Those can be found on DEEP's state parks Twitter feed.
A number of parks closed over the weekend.
