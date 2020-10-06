WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A fall tradition in Wethersfield is aiming to scare up some business and fun this fall.
Business owners and shoppers alike enjoy the annual free scarecrow display in the town’s Historic District.
This year marks the 25th year that the scarecrows have gone up outside of small businesses along Main Street.
Folks can visit the displays at any time.
“It’s a great social distancing activity,” said Jessica Kissane of Glastonbury. “It brings exposure to the businesses around and gets family’s out enjoying the fresh air for the fall.”
Kissane, who owns a small greeting card company called Dapple and Grey, said she loves coming out to support local businesses, but she's even more excited to return the next day with her children.
“They’re 3 years old and we came last year and they loved it, so I think this year they are a little older and they’ll appreciate it even more,” she said.
There’s one thing about Scarecrows on Main that just about everyone can appreciate: The event is completely free.
The event is sponsored by the Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association and small business owners like Martha Kirsche of Wethersfield Travel said the event ends up giving shops a boost.
“It’s always been exciting,” Kirsche said. “A lot of families come down and check them out. It generates a lot of business down here in the area.”
The scarecrows will be up in Wethersfield’s Historic District until Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.