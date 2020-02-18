HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm system is bringing scattered showers and areas of fog to the state for the rest of Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rain, drizzle, and areas of fog will linger into the evening.
The clouds will begin to clear away after midnight.
Track the precipitation with our Interactive Radar here.
Temperatures may rise Tuesday evening before they drop overnight.
"Temperatures will range from 35-45 this evening. By morning, temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere," DePrest said.
After Tuesday, the weather pattern is pretty quiet.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, windy and chilly.
Highs will reach the 30s, but fall as the day goes on. Winds could gust over 30mph.
It’ll be colder Wednesday night, with lows in the upper teens. However, the wind will slowly subside.
The actual air temperature will drop into the teens to near 20 by dawn Thursday.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, as temperatures struggle to reach 30 degrees.
“The wind won’t be a strong as it will be on Wednesday, but there will be enough of a wind to keep wind chills in the single digits and teens,” DePrest said.
It’ll be a cold start to Friday, but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with abundant sunshine.
Milder weather comes for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures both days in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
